Israel kills 47 Palestinians in Gaza as army renews evacuation orders

At least 47 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks across the Gaza Strip while the army renewed its warnings for residents to evacuate Gaza City and move south.

According to eyewitnesses and medical sources, the attacks struck a shelter, a displacement tent, civilian gatherings, and homes, coinciding with the detonation of booby-trapped robots in northern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

NORTHERN GAZA

Most of the casualties were reported in Gaza City, where at least 40 Palestinians were killed.

In the Al-Tuffah area, nine people were killed in an airstrike on the al-Jamal family home.

Five people were killed in an airstrike on the home in the Al-Shati refugee camp of Majed Abu Salmiya, the brother of Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya.

Near Yarmouk Stadium, two children were killed when Israeli gunfire struck the Al-Mu'tasim School, which has been sheltering displaced families.

A woman was killed and others were wounded when Israeli gunfire hit a civilian gathering near the Jordanian Hospital in the Al-Samra neighborhood.

Near the Islamic University, women and children were injured when an airstrike hit a displacement tent, while 23 more Palestinians were killed in other parts of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense Service said in a statement that Israeli drones also fired randomly at homes in northern and southern parts of the city, wounding civilians.

Late Friday, Israeli jets carried out a "fire belt" bombardment of Tel al-Hawa, while troops detonated several explosive-laden robotic vehicles on Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nafaq Street in northern Gaza City.

** Israeli forces also dropped leaflets over the Al-Shati camp, renewing orders for residents to flee south.

On Tuesday, the army announced a "large-scale ground operation" in Gaza City, though field reports indicate limited ground incursions have only occurred since Wednesday night in northern districts.

CENTRAL GAZA

At least one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a strike on a civilian gathering on Al-Ishreen Street in Nuseirat refugee camp, while another person was killed in a separate attack in central Gaza.

SOUTHERN GAZA

One person was killed and five others were wounded by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid near a distribution center in Rafah.

In Khan Younis, one person was killed in a strike near the Abu Hmeid roundabout, while three others were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the south.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza which has so far killed over 65,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.



