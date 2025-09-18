PALESTINE: FIJIS JERUSALEM EMBASSY VIOLATES LAW

The State of Palestine on Thursday denounced Fiji for opening an embassy in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka opened his country's new embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on the US social media company X that Fiji's move is "an assault against the Palestinian people and a blatant violation of international law and legitimate international resolutions."

The ministry also described the opening of the embassy as "a direct threat" to the prospects of implementing the two-state solution.

"It reaffirms that all Israeli measures in Jerusalem are null and void and lack any legitimacy under international law," the statement said.

It called on Fiji to reconsider and revoke its decision, urging it to abide by international law and the international community's efforts for peace.

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the American Embassy from Tel Aviv.

While the US, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, and Paraguay maintain embassies in Jerusalem, most countries have kept their missions in Tel Aviv in line with international law.

Palestinians, however, regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, in accordance with UN resolutions that reject Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 and its annexation in 1980.





