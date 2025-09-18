Gaza death toll passes 65,100 as Israel’s genocidal war continues unabated

At least 65,141 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 228 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 165,925 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry also noted that nine Palestinians were killed and over 33 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,513, with over 18,414 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 12,590 people and injured 53,884 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.





