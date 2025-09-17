Swiss Foreign Ministry urged to protect nationals on Gaza aid flotilla

The Vaud Grand Council has called on the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to provide diplomatic and consular protection for Swiss citizens taking part in a humanitarian flotilla heading to Gaza.

Swissinfo reported that the local parliament in Vaud accepted on Tuesday a resolution urging Bern to extend support to the participants, who are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The mission involves five Swiss boats and 42 Swiss nationals, including several from Vaud, seeking to deliver powdered milk and foodstuffs to Gaza.

The move came as the Israeli government has signaled it intends to step up repressive measures against the convoy. Spain, by contrast, has announced it will extend diplomatic and consular protection to its citizens taking part.

However, according to Vaud politician Joelle Minacci, the FDFA has indicated that it does not provide diplomatic support for its citizens involved in the initiative.

Not all lawmakers backed the resolution. Romain Belotti of the right-wing Swiss People's Party opposed it, pointing to official travel warnings.

"The FDFA has clearly warned the population not to travel to this conflict zone (...). It is not going to send military contingents to the region to protect these people," he said.





