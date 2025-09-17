Erdogan: Muslims will not back down from rights over East Jerusalem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vowed not to take a single step back from their rights over East Jerusalem as Muslims.

"We will not allow Jerusalem to be defiled by unholy hands, though I know the resentment of Hitler admirers may never truly fade," Erdogan said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Turkish Foreign Ministry building in Ankara.

Erdogan stressed unwavering support for Gaza, saying: "No one can prevent us from standing by the oppressed people of Gaza who are struggling to survive under Israel's brutal attacks."

"We will stand firm today and tomorrow against those who seek to turn our region into a sea of blood, and those who fuel instability in our geography," he said.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed that Ankara will continue to remain in full solidarity with those who have been targeted by Israeli banditry, from Syria to Yemen, from Lebanon to Qatar.

"Those who believe they can build a secure future with oppression, and genocide at the cost of innocent children's lives will drown in the blood they have shed," Erdogan added.