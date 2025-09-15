 Contact Us
News Middle East Qatari premier meets US envoy for Syria in Doha ahead of Arab-Islamic summit

Qatari premier meets US envoy for Syria in Doha ahead of Arab-Islamic summit

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed met US Special Envoy Tom Barrack in Doha to discuss Syrian stability ahead of an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on last week’s Israeli airstrike in Doha.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 15,2025
Subscribe
QATARI PREMIER MEETS US ENVOY FOR SYRIA IN DOHA AHEAD OF ARAB-ISLAMIC SUMMIT

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Doha on Monday with US Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack.

A Foreign Ministry statement said talks between the two sides took up the latest Syrian developments and ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the US to support Syria's stability.

Barrack's visit came hours before an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to address an Israeli airstrike that killed five Hamas members in Doha last week.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the Israeli war on Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.