Qatari premier meets US envoy for Syria in Doha ahead of Arab-Islamic summit

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Doha on Monday with US Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack.

A Foreign Ministry statement said talks between the two sides took up the latest Syrian developments and ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the US to support Syria's stability.

Barrack's visit came hours before an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to address an Israeli airstrike that killed five Hamas members in Doha last week.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the Israeli war on Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.





