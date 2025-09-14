Over 20,000 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, half treated for mental health

More than 20,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, with over half of them suffering from mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry's Rehabilitation Department, some 56% of the wounded have developed PTSD or other mental health disorders, underscoring the psychological toll of the ongoing conflict.

The ministry added that nearly 45% of the cases involve physical injuries, while 20% of the soldiers are battling both mental and physical conditions.

It said 99 soldiers required prosthetics after amputations, 16 were paralyzed, 56 classified as suffering disabilities exceeding 100%, and 24 listed with full disability.

The ministry noted that around 64% of the 20,000 cases were reservists, with approximately 1,000 new wounded soldiers being treated each month, in addition to hundreds of requests related to past wars.

In total, the rehabilitation system is now treating over 81,000 veterans, of whom 31,000, nearly 40% are grappling with psychological trauma. The ministry projects that by 2028, nearly 100,000 veterans will be in its care, with at least half expected to suffer PTSD and related disorders.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, and led to starvation and spread of diseases.