CALL FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF ISLAMIC MILITARY ALLIANCE TO PUT AN END TO ISRAELS GENOCIDAL POLICIES

Call for establishment of Islamic military alliance to put an end to Israel's genocidal policies

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday called for the establishment of an Islamic military alliance, saying recent Israeli actions in Gaza and Qatar demand a collective response.



Sudani said Tuesday's airstrike on Doha, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, was "a shocking breach of international law" and a reminder that Israel's actions threaten the security of the entire region.



"There is no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force to defend themselves," he told Qatar's Al Jazeera channel, urging Arab and Islamic countries to build a comprehensive political, security and economic partnership.



His remarks came as Arab and Islamic foreign ministers convened in Doha on Sunday to prepare for an emergency summit on Monday to address the fallout from Israel's strike on Qatar.



The gathering is also expected to see the activation of a long-proposed joint Arab military force, an initiative first advanced by Egypt nearly a decade ago.



The Iraqi premier stressed that the Islamic world holds "numerous levers" that could be used to deter Israel, warning that the Israeli "aggression will not stop at Qatar." He pointed to what he described as systematic killings in Gaza for nearly two years.



The Israeli attack struck a residential compound as Hamas leaders were discussing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where more than 64,800 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.



Qatar condemned the attack as a "cowardly act" and a blatant violation of international law, warning it would not tolerate Israel's "reckless behavior."



The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel's war on Gaza.



On Thursday, UN Security Council members condemned the strike on Qatar, and urged all sides to "seize the opportunity for peace," while failing to name Israel.











