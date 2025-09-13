Israeli strikes hit UNRWA schools sheltering thousands

Israeli airstrikes on Saturday leveled three schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City, displacing thousands of civilians who had been sheltering there from months of bombardment.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the army carried out heavy strikes on the Sit Sura, Al-Alya and Shaheiber schools in Gaza's Beach refugee camp, where thousands of displaced people had sought refuge after fleeing earlier attacks.

They said the military had issued phone warnings for evacuation but gave families little time to collect belongings before the bombardment began. Residents described scenes of panic as people rushed into the streets under fire, leaving behind food, mattresses and documents.

The raids also struck a multi-story apartment block in the al-Firouz Towers area of western Gaza's al-Nasr neighborhood and a home on al-Sinaa Street in the south of the city.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets ordering residents of Gaza City to head south toward Khan Younis and Rafah, where more than 800,000 people are already crammed into makeshift shelters with little food, water or medical care. Palestinians have largely refused the evacuation orders, fearing permanent displacement.

The government media Office in Gaza said 1.3 million people remain in the city despite intense bombardment, most of them pushed into its western districts that have come under concentrated attacks since Friday.

Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Israel's actions amounted to "a death sentence on Gaza City," adding that residents face the choice of "leaving their homes or dying under bombardment."

The bombardment comes as part of Israel's latest ground offensive, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots 2," launched Sept. 3 to fully occupy Gaza City. The plan has faced criticism inside Israel over fears it could jeopardize the lives of soldiers and captives held in the enclave.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza had already surpassed 700 days, with Israel having killed over 64,700 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





