At least 25 killed in Israeli strikes on homes, tents across Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Mushtaha Tower in the west of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 05 September 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The Israeli army killed 25 civilians and injured many others in early Monday strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that three people were killed in an Israeli strike on two houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, while three others lost their lives after a drone hit their tent in the same area.

In northern Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets struck a home for a Palestinian family on Al-Yarmouk Street, resulting in the death of five civilians.

Four more people were killed in a strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the city's west.

Separately, a helicopter targeted a residential unit in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing two siblings. A number of injuries were reported from a similar attack on a residential building in central Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to blow up homes and buildings using booby-trapped robots in the vicinity of Sheikh Radwan pond in northern Gaza, coinciding with air strikes on the area, while Israeli quadcopters dropped explosive bombs on the roofs of civilian homes, causing a state of panic among residents.

On Aug. 8, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City. The plan involves displacing around 1 million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city, and occupying it after intense attacks.

In the central Gaza Strip, five people were killed and 22 injured when the Israeli army shelled civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Three people, two of them siblings, were also killed, and seven others wounded in an Israeli strike on tents in a refugee camp in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. The army claimed on Saturday to have designated Al-Mawasi a humanitarian zone, calling on Gaza City residents to evacuate to it.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.