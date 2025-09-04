Israeli stand at Poland defense expo splashed with red paint

An Israeli firm's stand at a defense exhibition in southern Poland was splashed with red paint, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Thursday.
The Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems' stand at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in southern Kielce city was splashed with red paint by a woman, along with a man, reportedly shouting pro-Palestinian slogans on Wednesday.
Police detained the 21-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man.
The presence of the Israeli firms at the exhibition has sparked protests from pro-Palestinian groups across the country.