Israeli stand at Poland defense expo splashed with red paint

An Israeli firm's stand at a defense exhibition in southern Poland was splashed with red paint , Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Thursday.

The Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems' stand at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in southern Kielce city was splashed with red paint by a woman, along with a man, reportedly shouting pro-Palestinian slogans on Wednesday.

Police detained the 21-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man.

The presence of the Israeli firms at the exhibition has sparked protests from pro-Palestinian groups across the country.





