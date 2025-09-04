Israel to rebuff Macron visit over French plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel signaled Thursday it will rebuff any visit by French President Emmanuel Macron over his country's plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, that France's move to recognize Palestinian statehood would "undermine stability in the Middle East and harm Israel's national and security interests."

"Israel seeks good relations with France, but France must respect Israel's position when it comes to matters essential to its security and future," Saar said during the call as cited by his office's statement.

He stressed that any visit by Macron "has no place" as long as France pursues the recognition move.

According to The Times of Israel news outlet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conditioned any visit by Macron on scrapping his move to recognize a Palestinian state.

There was no immediate French comment on Saar's statement.

France and several European countries, including Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on September 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.