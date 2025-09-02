Iran says ‘no breakthrough’ in talks with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that two recent rounds of talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ended without results.

Ministry spokesman Emsaeil Baghaei said no decision has been made on whether the negotiations will continue.

"So far, two rounds of meetings have been held at the level of the IAEA Deputy Director General with Iranian officials from the Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization, but no definitive results were reached," Baghaei said in comments carried by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The spokesman explained that the recent visit of IAEA inspectors to Iran was limited to observing fuel loading at the Bushehr nuclear reactor, which he said was carried out under international regulations to ensure operational continuity.

"Currently, no IAEA inspectors are present in Iran; however, communications between Iran and the agency continue. Iran has reaffirmed its adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, maintaining contacts through its mission in Vienna," he added.

Iran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog following US and Israeli attacks on the country, accusing the IAEA of bias against Tehran.

Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations with the US when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





