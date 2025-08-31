1 more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

One more Palestinian journalist was killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, bringing the total number of media workers killed to 247 since the war began, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The victim was identified as Islam Abed, a correspondent for Al-Quds Today TV.

In a statement, the office condemned what it described as the "systematic" targeting of Palestinian journalists and urged the international community to take action to stop the killings and protect media workers.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also denounced the killing of Abed, calling Israel's targeting of Palestinian journalists "a stain of shame that will haunt the killers of truth and a full-fledged war crime added to the occupation's long record of violations against journalists."

The syndicate held Israel "fully responsible for the killing of colleague Islam Abed and all other media professionals martyred while performing their professional duty" and called on global human rights and media organizations to take "urgent and effective action to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against Palestinian journalism."

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.