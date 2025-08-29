Iraq PM Office: Iraq to undergo major solar energy transformation

Iraq is on the verge of a major solar energy transformation, the National Team for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects at the Prime Minister's Office announced Thursday, confirming the finalization of all technical documents and the issuance of a request for proposals to integrate solar power.

"The presence of solar energy systems at load centers will achieve significant technical, economic and environmental feasibility," the team's leader, Nasir Karim Qasim, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Qasim said "the solar energy projects culminated in a request from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to launch the first pilot project at the Government Palace."

"This pioneering experiment, after its evaluation, will be a revolution in the deployment of solar energy in various government buildings. We have special committees within the National Team, while a comprehensive database has been provided for all government institutions and ministries to be incorporated into future projects," he added.

"The next phase will be implemented next year, and we will focus on introducing solar energy into various schools, health centers, and ministry headquarters using quick and smart solutions," he said.

Qasim said "the introduction of solar energy systems with smart meters will include smart solutions in various districts and sub-districts, which will witness the launch of investment opportunities in the coming weeks."

He underlined that "all technical files and RFP files have been completed, and our governorates will witness a major revolution with the introduction of solar energy into the distribution sector."





