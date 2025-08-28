SYRIAS LEADER: ECONOMIC COOPERATION IS KEY FOR LEBANON

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said strengthening economic cooperation with Lebanon and creating an economic partnership between the two countries represents the best solution to end political polarization.

Sharaa's remarks came during his meeting with an Arab media delegation on Wednesday in Damascus, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). He stressed the importance of "joint work to maintain Syrian-Lebanese stability, especially in light of the great economic boom and increase in demand for investment that Syria is witnessing."

According to Sharaa, a strengthened economic partnership between the two countries could be achieved through successful economic investments that include oil pipelines, gas supplies, and electricity solutions for both Syria and Lebanon.

"If we can do this in a cooperative way, people will automatically neglect the state of political polarization," the president said.

Regarding old disputes with Lebanese group Hezbollah, Sharaa said that Syria wants to open "a new chapter" with Lebanon.

"We need a new, clean slate to improve Syrian-Lebanese relations, and the most important element in it is to erase the negative memories of the past," he added.

Sharaa's statements mark a notable shift in Syria's policies toward Lebanon compared to the era of the ousted regime, when relations were defined by direct intervention through military presence and political pressure.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.



