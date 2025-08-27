Israeli army says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israel army said Wednesday morning it intercepted a missile fired at Israel from Yemen.

In a statement, the army said: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF."

The missile attack triggered sirens in Jerusalem and surrounding communities, as well as West Bank settlements and towns in central Israel.

There were neither any immediate reports of injuries, nor statements of responsibility by Yemen's Houthi group.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,000 people have been killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Israeli warplanes bombed several sites in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including the presidential palace and power plants, on Sunday.





