Greek, Latin Patriarchates of Jerusalem warn of ‘death sentence’ for Gaza civilians amid Israeli occupation plans

The Greek Orthodox and Latin Patriarchates of Jerusalem on Tuesday voiced alarm over Israel's plan to occupy Gaza City, warning that forcing civilians to flee south would amount to "nothing less than a death sentence."

In a joint statement, the two patriarchates said evacuation orders had already been issued for several neighborhoods in Gaza City, while reports of heavy bombardment continued.

"It seems that the Israeli government's announcement that 'the gates of hell will open' is indeed taking on tragic forms," the statement read.

The churches stressed that their compounds in Gaza City, the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius complex and the Latin Holy Family compound, have sheltered hundreds of displaced civilians since the start of the war, including elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.

"Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence. For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds," the statement said.

It added that there can be "no future based on captivity, displacement of Palestinians or revenge."

"There is no reason to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians."

The patriarchates also appealed to the international community to act "to end this senseless and destructive war."

Israel has killed more than 62,800 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.