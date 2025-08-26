No Israeli response yet to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar

 Contact Us
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed ongoing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire but said Israel has not given any official reply—neither accepting, rejecting, nor countering the proposal.

Published August 26,2025
Qatar said Tuesday that Israel has not responded yet to a recent Gaza ceasefire proposal.

"We are in contact with all parties in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement, but there is no official Israeli response-neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in comments carried by Al Jazeera television.

Ansari said Gaza mediators are on daily contact to reach a ceasefire deal.

"We stress the need to urge Israel to respond and engage seriously," he said. "We are awaiting an official response from Israel to the proposal."