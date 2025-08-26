At least 20 killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip

At least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medics.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli strikes targeted civilians' homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





