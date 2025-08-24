Families of Israeli captives protest outside ministers’ homes, demand prisoner swap deal

Families of Israeli captives, along with activists, staged simultaneous demonstrations outside the homes of four ministers and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Sunday, urging the government to advance a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

According to the daily Haaretz, protests were held outside the residences of Defense Minister Israel Katz in Kfar Ahim, Education Minister Yoav Kisch in Hod Hasharon, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in West Jerusalem, and parliament speaker Amir Ohana in Tel Aviv.

The demonstrations condemned the government for delaying a response to mediators' latest proposal for a partial agreement.

Yehuda Cohen, father of captive soldier Nimrod, directly addressed Defense Minister Katz: "Take responsibility. You must act as an Israeli, not as a loyalist of (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. Say: Enough, we will end this unnecessary war and strike a deal, paying whatever price it takes."

He warned that "loyalty to Netanyahu only brings destruction, more dead soldiers, and the suffering and killing of the hostages."

The pressure from families comes as Netanyahu on Thursday instructed officials to begin immediate negotiations for a deal, while simultaneously pushing ahead with military plans to seize the remaining areas of Gaza.

Hamas has already signaled approval of a recent US-backed proposal, which Haaretz reported largely mirrors terms Israel itself had previously accepted. Israel is yet to issue a formal response.

Israeli estimates say Hamas holds around 50 captives, including 20 alive, while over 10,800 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel amid widespread reports of torture and medical neglect.

Channel 12 reported that the mediators' proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire, a partial Israeli troop redeployment closer to the border to facilitate humanitarian aid, and a two-stage exchange: the release of 10 living captives and 18 bodies in return for Palestinian prisoners, alongside talks for a longer-term truce.

Despite this, the Israeli government is moving forward with military plans for a full-scale occupation of Gaza, beginning with the displacement of roughly one million residents from Gaza City before surrounding neighborhoods and launching ground incursions.

Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.