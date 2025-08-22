UN chief asks occupying Israel to allow in supplies of food to Gaza amid famine

The UN secretary-general on Friday asked occupying Israel to allow supplies of food in to Gaza amid the deadly famine gripping the enclave.

There seem to be no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza but famine, said Antonio Guterres in a statement.

"As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law-including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population. We cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity," he said.

His remarks came after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine in the Gaza Governorate, one of five regions of the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

The global hunger monitor also projected that famine will spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis within weeks.

"This is not a mystery-it is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment, and a failure of humanity itself," said Guterres.

"Famine is not only about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival. People are starving. Children are dying."

He added: "Those with the duty to act are failing."

Guterres called for urgent steps including an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and full, unrestricted humanitarian access.

"No more excuses," he said, adding that "the time for action is not tomorrow-it is now."