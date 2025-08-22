At least 56 killed, dozens injured in fresh Israeli strikes, as another baby dies of starvation in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians inspect tents destroyed after an Israeli strike on the Al-Manasrah camp, which housed more than 200 families in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 21 August, 2025. (IHA Photo)

The Israeli army has killed at least 56 people in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, with the besieged enclave losing another Palestinian baby to starvation, according to medics.

In the latest attack, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia al-Nazla area of northern Gaza, while a fourth Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded in another strike that targeted people waiting for aid near al-Khalidi Mosque in the northwest of Gaza City.

Moreover, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike near Hamad City, northwest of Khan Younis.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 18 people, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured when Israeli artillery shelled a school sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent for displaced people in the same neighborhood.

The bodies of four Palestinians were retrieved under the rubble of a house destroyed in a previous Israeli strike in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed in the Tuffah neighborhood, as another woman lost her life in an Israeli drone strike in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

The Israeli army targeted a residential building in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing a Palestinian couple and their two daughters.

Israeli aircraft also struck a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in the death of a mother and son, while another strike on a house in the same area killed and injured several others.

The Israeli army carried out intense bombardment in the vicinity of a medical center and a mosque in the Sabra neighborhood.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and five others injured when two Israeli drones targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

ATTACK ON CIVILIANS SEEKING AID



The Israeli army opened fire on civilians waiting for aid delivery in the southern Gaza Strip, killing three people.

Five more were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent near a university building in Khan Younis.

The Israeli army hit a water desalination plant in the Asdaa city of Khan Younis, killing two people and injuring others among displaced civilians waiting to receive water.

Several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike that targeted an abandoned house in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

A 5-month-old Palestinian baby died of starvation and malnutrition in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, medics told Anadolu.

According to medics, starvation and severe malnutrition worsened the health of the baby, who had been suffering from congenital diseases, including atrophy, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and cerebral palsy.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 271 people, including 112 children, died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday that famine in Gaza, deliberately created by the Israeli government, is confirmed, after also being formally confirmed by the UN-backed global hunger monitoring system IPC.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.