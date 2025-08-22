Al-Qassam Brigades target Israeli forces, vehicles in southern Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced Thursday that they targeted Israeli military units and vehicles in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement on their Telegram account, the brigades said a group of Israeli soldiers and a military vehicle were targeted in an area near the Morag Corridor.

They added that Israeli soldiers and vehicles were struck with short-range "Rajum" rockets in the Philadelphi Corridor south of the Swedish village in western Rafah.

It said a command and control center along with a military gathering in southwestern Rafah were also struck with the same type of rockets.

No information was provided on whether there were any casualties among Israeli forces in the attacks.



