Media Freedom Coalition urges Israel to allow foreign journalists access to Gaza

Members of the Media Freedom Coalition called on Israel on Thursday to provide independent foreign journalists immediate access to Gaza, citing the deteriorating humanitarian situation and growing concerns about press freedom.

In a joint statement, 26 countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK, and several EU member states, urged Israel to "allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection to journalists operating in Gaza."

The coalition stressed that reporters play an important role in documenting wartime conditions.

"Access to conflict zones is vital to carrying out this role effectively. We oppose all attempts to restrict press freedom and block entry to journalists during conflicts."

The group also condemned violence against journalists, pointing out the "extremely high number of fatalities, arrests, and detentions" since the war began.

"Deliberate targeting of journalists is unacceptable," the statement read, adding that international humanitarian law protects civilian journalists during armed conflict.

The coalition urged Israeli authorities and "all other parties" to ensure that local and foreign journalists in Gaza, Israel, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem can work freely and safely.

It further demanded investigations into attacks on journalists and accountability for those responsible "in compliance with national and international law."

Beyond press freedom, the statement reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire, unconditional release of remaining hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

It also reiterated its support for a two-state solution to ensure "long-term peace and security."

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





