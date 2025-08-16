Israeli army kills 8 more Palestinians in fresh Gaza strikes

Fresh Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least eight Palestinians early Saturday, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources at the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said that six Palestinians, including four children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing a man and his wife.

Several others were also reported injured in both strikes, with hospitals warning of worsening shortages of beds and medical supplies amid the ongoing bombardment.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





