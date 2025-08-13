Syria says Israel’s repeated threats endanger its sovereignty, citizens’ safety

Syria's foreign minister warned Wednesday that repeated Israeli threats continue to target Syrian sovereignty, putting citizens' safety at risk, during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani highlighted the ongoing foreign interventions in Syria, describing some as "direct and seeking to weaken the Syrian state and create a fragile division."

He said the Druze community remains an integral part of Syrian society, dismissing Israeli claims suggesting otherwise. "There is no intent to exclude them (Druza community) in any way," he said.

"What happened in Suwayda was instigated by Israel to sow sectarian discord in the region," he added.

"We share many common interests and threats with Türkiye, and caution against supporting chaos in Syria," he added.

Al-Shaibani said, along with Fidan, they stressed the importance of coordination on security and military matters to safeguard borders and combat terrorism.

He considered the "Hasakah Conference," held by the components of northeastern Syria, a violation of the agreement signed on March 10 with the terrorist organization YPG.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year's ouster of Bashar al-Assad after 24 years in power.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was formed in January.





