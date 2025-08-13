Iran’s says Tehran will stand by Lebanese people ‘under all circumstances’

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ali Larijani, said on Wednesday that Tehran will stand by the Lebanese people "under all circumstances."

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport for an official visit, Larijani said he would meet several Lebanese leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the state-run National News Agency reported.

He emphasized Iran's unwavering commitment to the national interests of Lebanon, saying: "If the Lebanese people suffer, the Iranian people feel that pain too. We will stand by the people of Lebanon under all circumstances."

Larijani arrived from Iraq for a one-day visit, the Iranian Embassy in Beirut said in a statement. His trip comes days after Iranian officials rejected any effort to disarm Hezbollah following a Lebanese government decision to restrict weapons to state control.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. As many as 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, were killed, and around 17,000 others were injured.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activity.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





