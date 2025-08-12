Widespread power outages hit central and Southern Iraq

Power outages have completely struck central and southern Iraq.

Sudden blackouts occurred in the capital Baghdad, other cities in the central region, and southern towns.

No statements have yet been issued by the Ministry of Electricity or other relevant authorities regarding the outages.

In Iraq, the national electricity service is provided on average only 5 to 8 hours a day.

To cope with the longstanding electricity shortages, paid neighborhood generators, which cause environmental pollution, have been activated.