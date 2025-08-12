Prolonged school closure threatens future of Gaza children amid Israeli war: UN

Palestinian children stand at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, in Gaza City, July 25, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Tuesday against the prolonged school closure on the future of children in Gaza as Israel continued its deadly assault on the enclave.

"The longer children in Gaza are out of school, the greater the risk of a lost generation. Every day away from the classroom takes away the future they deserve," the UNRWA said in a statement.

"The consequences of this war are long term for Gaza's children."

Israel's ongoing war has forced over 658,000 children out of school in Gaza since October 2023.

According to UN figures, more than 90% of educational facilities in Gaza have been destroyed by the Israeli army since late 2023.

The UNRWA called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as "the first step" to return Palestinian children to schools.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,500 victims. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.