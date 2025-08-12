3-way meeting opens in Jordan to back Syria’s reconstruction

This handout picture released by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry shows (L to R) Syria's interim foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi, and US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack meeting in Amman on August 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A trilateral meeting opened Tuesday in Amman between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, and US envoy to Damascus, Thomas Barrack, Jordanian media said.

The talks follow separate bilateral meetings held earlier in the day between Safadi and both Shaibani and Barrack, ahead of the joint session.

The Petra news agency said the trilateral discussions are focusing on the situation in Syria, efforts to support reconstruction on foundations that guarantee the country's security, stability, and sovereignty, and ways to consolidate a ceasefire in the southern Suwayda province.

It is the second such meeting in less than a month, following an initial session hosted by Jordan on July 19.