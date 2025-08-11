UN rights office condemns killing of 6 journalists by Israel in Gaza

A Palestinian man holds up a print-out of a photograph as people protest against the killing of journalists in Gaza, at Birzeit University near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 11, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned the killing of six journalists by Israel in Gaza, describing the attack as a "grave breach" of international humanitarian law.

"We condemn the killing by Israeli military of 6 Palestinian journalists by targeting their tent, in grave breach of international humanitarian law. Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists," the office said on X.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late Sunday, killing six journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

Noting that at least 242 Palestinian journalists were killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the office urged: "We call for immediate, safe and unhindered access to Gaza for all journalists."

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 victims since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.