Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians in fresh strikes on Gaza City, Khan Younis

This picture taken from a position on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows smoke rising during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on August 10, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli strikes that targeted the northern and southern Gaza Strip early Monday, according to local media.

The state news agency, WAFA, reported that seven people were killed and many others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Three civilians lost their lives in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that early Monday, the Israeli army carried out intense bombardment targeting the Zeitoun neighborhood of southeastern Gaza City, destroying several residential buildings.

The explosions were heard across the city, the witnesses added.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli artillery and warplanes shelled the southern and eastern areas of Gaza City.

The Israeli strikes came days after Israel's Security Cabinet approved Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza City, which has drawn sharp international backlash from governments and human rights bodies.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.