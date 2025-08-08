PALESTINE: ISRAELI PLAN TO OCCUPY GAZA EXPOSES WARS NATURE

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Friday that Israel's decision to occupy the Gaza Strip reveals the true nature of its war, "an unjustified campaign against Palestinian civilians."

In a statement, the ministry condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet's newly approved plan as a "dangerous and illegal escalation."

"This decision reveals that the Israeli war was never defensive; it has always been a war of extermination and forced displacement against the people of Gaza," the ministry said, warning of the "certain death" of civilians remaining in the strip.

"This development cannot be ignored," the ministry said.

The ministry announced it is launching a political campaign targeting decision-making centers in the international community, urging governments and institutions to "assume their legal, political, and moral responsibilities" and act to halt Israel's actions.

The statement came hours after Israel's Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have the military take control of Gaza City.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





