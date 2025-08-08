JORDAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS PLAN TO OCCUPY GAZA AS SERIOUS VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW

Jordan condemns Israel's plan to occupy Gaza as serious violation of international law

Jordan on Friday strongly condemned Israel's plan to occupy Gaza, calling it a "continuation of serious breaches of international law" and a "clear undermining of the two-state solution."

"The kingdom rejects and denounces the plan as an extension of Israel's extremist policies that use starvation and siege as weapons against the Palestinian people," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Al-Qudah in a statement.

"Israel's occupation of Gaza undermines international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the humanitarian suffering in the enclave," he added.

He stressed Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law and called for "an immediate halt to its aggression" as well as "the opening of crossings to deliver sufficient and urgent aid to Gaza."

Qudah renewed Jordan's support for Qatari, Egyptian, and US diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, facilitate prisoner exchanges, and ensure the delivery of vital assistance to Gaza.

Early Friday, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





