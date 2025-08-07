UN experts urge all states to stop Israel’s 'endless war on humanity' in Gaza

The UN experts on Thursday called on all states to take urgent action to halt Israel's "endless war on humanity" in Gaza, warning that the collapse of the UN-led humanitarian system is exacerbating famine and widespread human suffering.

"To avert further deaths and inhuman suffering by starvation, Israel must immediately restore unimpeded access to Gaza by impartial humanitarian organizations," the experts said in a statement, naming the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) among key actors.

The experts underlined that more than 500,000 people, a quarter of Gaza's population, are currently facing famine, while the rest endure emergency levels of hunger.

All 320,000 children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition, with potentially lifelong physical and mental health impacts, the statement noted.

"Starvation has been used as a savage weapon of war and constitutes a crime under international law," the experts warned, citing the Israeli military's replacement of UN aid mechanisms with the privatized Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

According to the statement, this approach has resulted in severe food shortages and the deaths of nearly 1,400 people seeking food.

The experts also condemned Israel's allegations that UNRWA was involved in terrorism, which led to 16 donor states suspending funding.

"Following two independent reviews, and Israel's failure to prove its accusations, all donors but the United States resumed funding," the statement said.

The experts expressed concern that Israeli authorities have expanded their "smear campaign" to include OCHA and have implemented visa restrictions for international humanitarian staff.

They also denounced Israel's obstruction of human rights reporting, including blocking access for UN staff and targeting local journalists with impunity.

"States must do everything in their power to restore the UN humanitarian system in Gaza," the experts said.

"They must ensure an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and accountability for violations of international law."

"States must ensure the end of illegal occupation as required by the International Court of Justice and fully realize the self-determination of the Palestinians in an independent, secure State of Palestine," they concluded.





