SYRIAS TRANSPORT CORRIDORS TO BE REVIVED: TURKISH TRADE MINISTER

Aleppo will soon become a strong logistics hub and Syria's transport corridors will become active again, the Turkish trade minister said Tuesday.

"Our trucks will no longer carry out transshipment or trailer changes at the Syrian border," Omer Bolat said in a round-table meeting with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Sha'ar.

Bolat said Türkiye is taking modernization steps to ease border crossing with Syria to accelerate bilateral trade and cement safety.

He said Syria has the power to rebuild thanks to the hard work and productivity of its people, and the effect of that spirit will soon be felt more strongly from industry to agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is ready to make its strongest contribution to the process of recovery, reconstruction and rebuilding, Bolat said Ankara believes Turkish companies will take the lead in Syria with their expertise and experience in areas of manufacturing to infrastructure, banking and construction.





