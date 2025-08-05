News Middle East Israeli opposition says full Gaza occupation would endanger hostages

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Tuesday warned Benjamin Netanyahu against a full occupation of the Gaza Strip, following reports that the Israeli premier is leaning towards making a major decision on the next step in the war.



"What the Cabinet and government are heading towards will lead to the death of all hostages," Lapid wrote on X, saying the remaining hostages held in Gaza would die of hunger, beatings, torture or even in Israeli military operations if the army intends to capture all of Gaza.



Of the 250 people abducted by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, 50 are still held in Gaza, with some 20 believed to be still alive.



The opposition leader's warning came after several Israeli media outlets on Monday reported that Netanyahu was pushing for the complete capture of the Gaza Strip despite objections from the military leadership.



However, the Israeli Security Cabinet would first have to approve such a plan.



Broadcaster N12 has reported that the body is due to meet on Thursday for consultations.



Netanyahu has not yet commented publicly on the plans. The premier met with army chief Eyal Zamir earlier on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the Gaza war.



Netanyahu's office said Zamir presented him with possible options for continuing the war, which has been going on for nearly 22 months. Details of the plans were not initially disclosed.



Israeli media reported that the full occupation of Gaza was not among the options presented by the army chief.



The army leadership is reportedly very concerned about extending the fighting to occupy the Gaza Strip completely, due to the risks for the remaining hostages and Israeli soldiers.



However, the statement distributed by Netanyahu's office stated: "The army is ready to implement all decisions of the Security Cabinet."











