Israeli strike hits Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza, killing 1

The Israeli military hit the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing a staff member, according to the organization.

"One Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society's headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building's first floor," the PRCS wrote on X.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,300 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.





