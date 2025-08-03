Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers’ raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and under the protection of Israeli police.

In a written statement on X, the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that safeguarding the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving the sacred character of Jerusalem is not only a regional issue but a priority responsibility for "the collective conscience of humanity."

"These systematic provocations by the occupying power Israel, together with recent calls for annexation, target the foundations of the two-state solution and gravely undermine aspirations for peace," the statement said.

Reiterating the urgent need for a ceasefire, the ministry once again called for the establishment of a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, in light of Israel's ongoing destabilizing actions in Palestine and the broader region.