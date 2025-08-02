US envoy visits hostage families in Tel Aviv

US envoy on Middle East Steve Witkoff met families of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday, as hundreds rallied to demand a ceasefire deal that would secure their release from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported.

Witkoff's visit, his third to Hostage Square since the war began, came shortly after Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad released footage showing two emaciated Israeli captives, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, prompting renewed outrage.

On Friday, Witkoff visited an aid center in southern Gaza operated by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

He said the aim was to give US President Donald Trump "a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."

The visit comes amid mounting criticism of US-Israeli coordination in Gaza, particularly regarding the group's distribution model, which Palestinians say serves as a tool for displacement under the guise of humanitarian relief as well as a "death trap" for many Palestinian aid seekers, with over 1,300 killed since May while waiting for relief supplies.

Hamas on Thursday denounced the visit as a "propaganda stunt" aimed at deflecting global outrage over what rights groups and UN officials have described as Israel's systematic starvation campaign.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 163 Palestinians, including 93 children, have died of hunger-related causes, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





