Gaza hospitals set to receive vital medical supplies via WHO convoy

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced Saturday that a convoy of trucks carrying critical medicines and medical consumables is scheduled to enter the Gaza Strip with coordination from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement, the ministry said the shipment only includes medical supplies and no food items.

"These supplies are of extreme importance and urgently required to continue life-saving treatment for patients and the injured," it added.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombing, blockade and poor distribution of aid has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths by starvation.

The number of deaths from starvation has reached 162, including 92 children, according to the ministry.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





