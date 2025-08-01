Israeli drone strikes kill 8 Palestinians across Gaza Strip

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Friday in Israeli drone attacks targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Four Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone bombed tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In central Gaza's city of Deir al-Balah, four more people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area.

Several casualties were also reported in Gaza City where Israeli forces bombed a building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood and a house near the Sheikh Radwan cemetery.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





