US envoy pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah amid renewed tensions

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack issued a warning to Lebanon on Sunday, urging its leadership to disarm Hezbollah or risk sliding further into dysfunction and insecurity.

"The credibility of Lebanon's government rests on its ability to match principle with practice," Barrack stated in a post on X.

"As its leaders have said repeatedly, it is critical that 'the state has a monopoly on arms.' As long as Hezbollah retains arms, words will not suffice."

Barrack concluded with a pointed call: "The government and Hezbollah need to fully commit and act now in order to not consign the Lebanese people to the stumbling status quo."

His remarks follow comments by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who acknowledged that negotiations with Hezbollah over disarmament are ongoing but slow.

"There is some responsiveness to the ideas we're discussing," Aoun said on Friday, according to a report by Asharq Al-Awsat, adding: "Even if things are moving at a slow pace."

'SECURITY IS NOT A LUXURY; IT IS OUR RIGHT'



Hezbollah, however, pushed back swiftly. MP Ihab Hamadeh reiterated the group's position that arms remain necessary as part of a broader national defense plan in light of "ongoing Israeli attacks."

Hezbollah said it is committed only to UN Resolution 1701, which calls for Israel's withdrawal from disputed areas.

Tensions remain high along the Lebanon-Israel border. On Friday, Israeli drone strikes reportedly killed a Hezbollah member in Bint Jbeil, prompting renewed outcry from local residents.

Citizens of Aita al-Shaab warned they may take up arms themselves, declaring in a statement: "Security is not a luxury; it is our right."

The US pressure campaign comes as Lebanon's leadership signals growing resolve to reassert control over all armed actors within its borders.

At a recent Higher Defense Council meeting, President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned non-state groups, including Hamas, against using Lebanese territory for attacks.

"Hezbollah has the right to participate in politics, but weapons must remain in the hands of the state," Aoun said earlier in an interview with Egypt's ON TV, citing the 1989 Taif Accord as the legal foundation for the state's monopoly on force.

Lebanon's government has also opened indirect, US-sponsored talks with Israel to resolve longstanding border disputes.