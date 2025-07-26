6 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Saturday as Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on different areas of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Four people were killed and others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in the western part of the city, medical officials said.

Separately, a young man and his wife died after debris from a nearby building collapsed on their tent following an Israeli bombing.

Several people waiting for aid were also injured by live fire in the Al-Waha area and were transferred to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City for treatment.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 59,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





