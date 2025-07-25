UN: Palestine Action ban 'misuse' of UK terror law

The UN human rights chief on Friday raised serious concerns over the UK's decision to ban the protest group Palestine Action under terrorism legislation, warning it is a "disturbing misuse" of counter-terrorism laws and risks undermining fundamental freedoms.

The UK proscribed Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 after members broke into a military airfield in June and spray-painted two aircraft, among other acts of property damage. The law allows "serious damage to property" to be classified as a terrorist act.

"UK domestic counter-terrorism legislation defines terrorist acts broadly to include 'serious damage to property'. But, according to international standards, terrorist acts should be confined to criminal acts intended to cause death or serious injury or to the taking of hostages," Volker Turk said in a statement. "It misuses the gravity and impact of terrorism to expand it beyond those clear boundaries."

The ban makes it a criminal offense to be a member of Palestine Action, express support for it, or wear clothing suggesting affiliation -- punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

"The decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary," Turk said. "It limits the rights of many people… who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association."

Since the ban came into effect on July 5, at least 200 people have reportedly been arrested under the Terrorism Act, many during peaceful protests, according to the human rights office.

Turk urged the UK government to rescind the proscription, halt related investigations, and revise its counter-terrorism laws.

"The decision also conflates protected expression and other conduct with acts of terrorism and so could readily lead to further chilling effects on the lawful exercise of these rights by many people," he warned.



