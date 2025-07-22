‘If Gaza’s children starve, so will we’: Hunger strikes call attention to Gaza’s deepening famine

Zainab Abu Haleeb, a five-month-old Palestinian girl diagnosed with malnutrition, according to medics, lies on a bed as she receives treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

"If Gaza's children have nothing to eat, everyone should go on hunger strike," declared a civil defense official in Gaza, highlighting the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the territory amid Israel's genocide that began in October 2023.

A growing number of Arab activists and human rights advocates have joined symbolic hunger strikes to show solidarity with Gaza. Among the most high-profile participants is a former Arab head of state.

On Sunday, Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal announced during an appearance on Egypt's Al-Qahera News Channel that he began a full hunger strike on July 20 to protest the humanitarian crisis, particularly the starvation of children.

"I will not eat until my people can eat, and aid is delivered in a humane way that respects human dignity," he said.

GROWING SOLIDARITY



Basal described the situation in Gaza as "systematic collective punishment" and urged world leaders - particularly Arab governments, European parliaments, and religious scholars - to move beyond statements and take concrete action.

"If Gaza's children have no food, then everyone should strike in solidarity," he added, according to Egyptian media outlets.

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki also announced his participation in a symbolic hunger strike Monday via a post on X, writing: "I commit to a symbolic hunger strike today in solidarity with our people in Gaza."

Tunisian journalist Bassam Bounni joined the initiative as well, declaring on Facebook that he would begin a hunger strike in protest of Israel's use of starvation as a weapon and its militarization of aid delivery.

On Saturday, Bounni urged others to join the campaign, stating: "I commit to a symbolic hunger strike on Monday in solidarity with our people in Gaza, as the Zionist entity (Israel) continues to use starvation as a weapon."

He also pledged to refrain from posting anything unrelated to the hunger crisis during the strike, and to publish content in multiple languages to draw global attention.

Bounni launched the hashtag #hungerstrikeforgaza as part of the campaign.

Dozens of Facebook users joined in on Monday, posting in support of the hunger strike initiative.

Meanwhile, the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza called for a coordinated global hunger strike on Tuesday.

"From the open sea, with heavy hearts, we call on you to help this post reach a million retweets," the group wrote Sunday on X. It urged protesters to hold sit-ins and hunger strikes on what it called "Tuesday of Rage," July 22, outside the US and Israeli embassies around the world "until the starvation and genocide in Gaza come to an end."

STARVATION CRISIS DEEPENS



The hunger strike campaign comes amid a devastating famine in Gaza under Israeli blockade.

Gaza's Ministry of Health said Israel's deliberate starvation policy has led to the deaths of 86 Palestinians - 76 of them children - since October 2023 due to hunger and malnutrition.

The ministry called the crisis "a silent massacre" and held both the Israeli government and the international community accountable for the famine.

The ministry urged the immediate reopening of border crossings to allow in food and medicine, adding that "18 people have died in the past 24 hours alone due to famine."

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.