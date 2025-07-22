At least 14 killed, 25 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

At least 14 people were killed and 25 others injured early Tuesday when Israeli warplanes struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the victims -- including women and children -- were taken to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City following the pre-dawn airstrike.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





