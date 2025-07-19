Syrian forces deploy in Suwayda for phase 1 of ceasefire agreement

Syrian government forces began deploying in the southern province of Suwayda on Saturday as part of phase one of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending violent clashes and restoring state authority, a source from the Information Ministry confirmed.

The source said forces from the ministry and security units have started spreading across key areas of Suwayda to implement the agreement, according to the state-run news agency SANA.

This includes disengaging armed groups inside Suwayda from Arab tribal forces to "restore calm, secure the release of detainees, and lay the groundwork for long-term stability."

In preparation for phase two, a national emergency committee has been formed, including representatives from various ministries and public institutions, the source added.

This body will "accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, basic services, and infrastructure repairs in response to urgent needs, aiming to consolidate the truce and build trust on the ground."

According to the source, phase three will involve the "gradual and systematic reactivation of state institutions" and the deployment of internal security forces throughout the province.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province of Suwayda.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda.

Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.





