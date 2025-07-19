Syria declares ceasefire in Suwayda, urges compliance

The Syrian presidency announced on Saturday a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province of Suwayda.

In a statement, the presidency called on all parties "to fully comply with this decision, immediately halt all combat operations in all areas, ensure the protection of civilians, and guarantee the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid."

It warned that "any violation of this decision will be considered a blatant breach of national sovereignty and will be met with the necessary legal measures according to the constitution and prevailing laws."

The presidency also urged everyone to "allow the Syrian state, its institutions, and forces the space to responsibly apply this ceasefire, ensuring stability and an end to the bloodshed."

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack also said that Israel and Syria had agreed to a truce.

"Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors," Barrack, who also serves as US special envoy for Syria, said on X late Friday.

"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity. We urge all Syrians to honor each other and live in peace and prosperity with their neighbors," he added.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.





